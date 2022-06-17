Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $62.10

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

