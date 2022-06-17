PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of PLBY opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.11. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 112,556 shares valued at $1,614,002. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
