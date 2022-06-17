PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of PLBY opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.11. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 112,556 shares valued at $1,614,002. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

