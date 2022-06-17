ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,792.69 ($33.90).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 783.50 ($9.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,419.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,823.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The company has a market cap of £783.03 million and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

