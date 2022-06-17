Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $79.11

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Timken by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Timken by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,661,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

