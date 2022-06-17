Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $3,074.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,074.00.
GLNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.56) to GBX 620 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.
About Glencore (Get Rating)
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
