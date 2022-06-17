Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$41.64

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$1,484,547.37.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$27.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.71.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

