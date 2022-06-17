Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $590.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $586.20.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $229.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.88. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $228.35 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.