Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $18.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE HTGC opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

