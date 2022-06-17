Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.23 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $107,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.