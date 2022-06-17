Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.23 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.04.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
