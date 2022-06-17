FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

