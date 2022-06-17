Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NYSE:LEU opened at $25.20 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $365.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

