SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.45 million, a P/E ratio of -142.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
