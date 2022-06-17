EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,583,000. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

