EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $100.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,583,000. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
