Wilshire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilshire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 589.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 21.1% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24.

