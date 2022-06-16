SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1,793.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $414.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

