Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.