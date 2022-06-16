Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.