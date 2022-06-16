Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 21,718 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,718 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

