Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

