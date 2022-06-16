Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 5,286 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after buying an additional 263,222 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.15 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

