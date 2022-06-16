Forum Financial Management LP Takes $3.66 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $413.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

