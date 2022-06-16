Wealthgate Family Office LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.9% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

