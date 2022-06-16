Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 1,848 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $317.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

