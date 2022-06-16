Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $93.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

