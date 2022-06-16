EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.47 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

