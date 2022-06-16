EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,314 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 223,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 97,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

