Lumbard & Kellner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.36 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

