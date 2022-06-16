Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

