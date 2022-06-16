Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $317.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

