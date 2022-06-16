2,250 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.38 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

