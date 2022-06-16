Wealthquest Corp Has $326,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,353.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.