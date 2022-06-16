Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 723 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $141.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.17 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.