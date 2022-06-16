1,165 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.