Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 523 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $464.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

