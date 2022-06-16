Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,025 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.