Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $101.57 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 609,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,572,000. NIKE comprises 65.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

