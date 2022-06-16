Vericrest Private Wealth Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Vericrest Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPM stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.17 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.