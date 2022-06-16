Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $428,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,980,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.