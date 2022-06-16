NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,976 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.