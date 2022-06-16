EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVDA stock opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $413.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

