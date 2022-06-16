Comerica Bank Sells 17,532 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,532 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $84,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $165.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

