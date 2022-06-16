Wealthquest Corp Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

