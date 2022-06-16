Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 5,186 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

VZ opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

