Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.47 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

