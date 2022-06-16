Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 493,945 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

