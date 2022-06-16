Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average of $212.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.