SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.36. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

