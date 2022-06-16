SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,926 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of PG opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $317.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

