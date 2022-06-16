EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.