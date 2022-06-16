Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

